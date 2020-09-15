‘It would be a manpower nightmare.’: Clay County Courthouse named possible venue for George Floyd trials

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An attorney representing one of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with the killing of George Floyd has asked for the trial to be moved from Hennepin County, mentioning Clay or Stearns County Courthouses as alternative locations.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says while the venue change is ‘merely only a rumor right now,’ the possibility still concerns him as ‘it would be a manpower nightmare,’ for his officers. Empting says the trial would bring a national media circus to the area for what will likely be a weeks-long trial, causing safety and quality of life concerns for community. Empting also says he worries about students and staff who attend Robert Asp Elementary just across the street.

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is charged with one count of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after video captured him kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. Three other former police officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are each charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Sheriff Empting says he has not received any information that the venue change is going to be official, and says as far as he’s concerned, 'they can keep it in the metro.’

