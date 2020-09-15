Advertisement

Garage break-ins on the rise: Goldmark installing deadbolts, keypads

Goldmark garages
Goldmark garages(KVLY)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Goldmark sent a letter to its residents saying the Fargo Police department has seen a rise in garage break-ins across the city and will be putting extra security on garages.

Goldmark said it has approval from the Urban Plains property owners to put enhancements to garages like deadbolts on attached garage doors. Detached garages will have keypads.

The company said they’ve been proactive in deterring any criminal activity at the property. They said parts are delayed due to COVID-19, but they will start installing as soon as they arrive.

Goldmark recommends removing any items of high value from your garage. If you have valuable items, they encourage you to explore renter’s insurance options as management is not responsible for any items in your garage.

If you see any suspicious activity or experience a garage break-in or theft, please contact the Fargo Police Department at 701.235.4493, and then follow up with the Goldmark office.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - Noon News September 14 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Beefed-Up Rice Casserole - September 15

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - 235 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - SWAT execute narcotic warrant in downtown Fargo

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - September 14

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News September 15 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Polk County Sheriff’s Office receives numerous reports of IRS scams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
The caller says they’re from the IRS and tells the recipient that they owe money for taxes.

News

235 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 235 new cases of COVID-19 along with 2 more death in the state

News

President Donald Trump will speak in Bemidji at a new time

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
President Donald Trump will now be speaking at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

News

Landon's Light Tree and Rock Memorial

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY