Garage break-ins on the rise: Goldmark installing deadbolts, keypads

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Goldmark sent a letter to its residents saying the Fargo Police department has seen a rise in garage break-ins across the city and will be putting extra security on garages.

Goldmark said it has approval from the Urban Plains property owners to put enhancements to garages like deadbolts on attached garage doors. Detached garages will have keypads.

The company said they’ve been proactive in deterring any criminal activity at the property. They said parts are delayed due to COVID-19, but they will start installing as soon as they arrive.

Goldmark recommends removing any items of high value from your garage. If you have valuable items, they encourage you to explore renter’s insurance options as management is not responsible for any items in your garage.

If you see any suspicious activity or experience a garage break-in or theft, please contact the Fargo Police Department at 701.235.4493, and then follow up with the Goldmark office.

