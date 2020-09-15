Exclusive: Video shows protester hanging onto hood of vehicle in West Fargo as it travels 40 to 45 mph

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time, we’re seeing what happened to North Dakota protesters when a car barrelled into a crowd of them on May 30.

The driver, Michael Griffin of Fargo, was arrested and charged for hitting a protester during Fargo’s George Floyd protest.

Yet, the 47-year-old’s attorney said he died two weeks ago of natural causes closing his case.

We obtained the video from the Cass County State’s Attorney’s office through an open records request.

In the video, you can see Griffin carrying protester Francisco Lopez III on the hood of his SUV.

West Fargo detectives said Griffin was going between 40 to 45 mph with Lopez riding on top for about three blocks.

Griffin reportedly hit Lopez at the intersection of 45th Street and Main Ave in West Fargo.

Drone footage showed the aftermath of the event with protesters gathering around Lopez after he fell onto the road when he pushed himself off the vehicle.

Lopez reportedly broke one of his legs.

Griffin was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, but the charges were dropped after his death. He faced 20 years in prison if convicted of the assault charge.

