Advertisement

Exclusive: Video shows protester hanging onto hood of vehicle in West Fargo as it travels 40 to 45 mph

A Cass County judge closed Michael Griffin’s case after he died last week
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time, we’re seeing what happened to North Dakota protesters when a car barrelled into a crowd of them on May 30.

The driver, Michael Griffin of Fargo, was arrested and charged for hitting a protester during Fargo’s George Floyd protest.

Yet, the 47-year-old’s attorney said he died two weeks ago of natural causes closing his case.

We obtained the video from the Cass County State’s Attorney’s office through an open records request.

In the video, you can see Griffin carrying protester Francisco Lopez III on the hood of his SUV.

West Fargo detectives said Griffin was going between 40 to 45 mph with Lopez riding on top for about three blocks.

Griffin reportedly hit Lopez at the intersection of 45th Street and Main Ave in West Fargo.

Drone footage showed the aftermath of the event with protesters gathering around Lopez after he fell onto the road when he pushed himself off the vehicle.

Lopez reportedly broke one of his legs.

Griffin was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, but the charges were dropped after his death. He faced 20 years in prison if convicted of the assault charge.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - Video shows protester hanging onto hood of vehicle in West Fargo

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

POVnow

#letthemplay Protest At Gov. Walz Mansion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Gov. Walz saw another protest outside his mansion this weekend with parents and athletes urging his administration to #letthemplay.

POVnow

Sen. Kevin Cramer On Woodward, Space Command And President Trump’s Secret Weapons

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Sen. Cramer answers questions about President Trump revealing a new secret weapons system in his interview with Bob Woodward, accusations that President Trump downplayed COVID and more.

News

Point of View September 14 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

Latest News

News

Point of View September 14 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View September 14 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

POVnow

Interview With Commander Of US Space Command, Gen. Dickinson

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Gen. Dickinson shares what Space Command does and how can ND be utilized?

POVnow

Sen. Cramer Visits UND For Tour With Space Commander

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Sen. Kevin Cramer invited General James Dickinson, Commander of the U.S. Space Command, to tour both UND and the Cavalier Air Force Base to see the resources that ND offers to the Space Command.

News

Behind the scenes of Fargo school meals, cafeterias during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Students across the Valley are continuing to receive free meals to help families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

News - 6:00PM News September 14 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY