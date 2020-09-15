COVID-19 cases spike in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County has 480 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday.

Cass County now has the second-highest active cases of any county in the state, and cases are climbing.

“We are in the green, but really two of our three metrics are in the yellow categories,” Desi Fleming, Director of Public Health at Fargo Cass Public Health, said. “So I think we are at the point where we need to be more vigilant.”

Fleming says cases are following a trend seen across the nation for areas with more college students.

NDSU is currently reporting 167 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.

“With colleges coming back into session, different things, more kids coming back into the area, people being out and about more,” Fleming said. “People are going out to bars and gatherings. It’s probably more the social gatherings that are causing a lot of our exposures.”

It doesn’t have to be a large event. Fleming saying to consider anytime you are coming into contact with people outside of your home, whether that be a group of friends or something like a wedding or funeral.

“If people aren’t social distancing and aren’t wearing masks at those types of events, you can have 50 people and it could be a large event if you have a positive case in that mix,” Fleming said.

Right now experts say without a vaccine, social distancing, masks, and handwashing are the only defense against COVID-19, and Fleming says it’s not the time to get lazy.

Fleming says going into the fall season, masks, and good hygiene are particularly important to combat both the flu and COVID-19 and avoid overwhelming our healthcare system.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.