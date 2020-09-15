Bemidji fire crew heading to Oregon to fight fires

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A crew of firefighters from Bemidji, MN is heading west to fight the massive flames in Oregon.

The Bemidji Fire Department says the nine people pictured above are making the trek.

They say they are part of two task forces from Minnesota that are going to help.

Fire crews from Fargo, Grand Forks and Williston, ND are also out west helping fight the flames.

Those massive fires along the west coast have killed multiple people and burned thousands of acres--even producing hazy/smoky skies in the Red River Valley.

