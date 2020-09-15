Authorities identify woman killed in crash in northeast South Dakota
Published: Sep. 15, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say a Mina woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Brown County.
Fifty-seven-year-old Paula Kleinsasser died in Friday morning’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened Friday morning near Columbia. Troopers say Kleinsasser was driving a minivan when she failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a semi-truck.
Kleinsasser was pronounced dead at the scene. The diver of the semi was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say both drivers were wearing seat belts. No one else was involved in the crash.
