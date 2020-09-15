Advertisement

2020 Minnesota Fall Color Forecast starts this week

The colors are changing with the seasons
2020 Minnesota Fall Color Forecast
2020 Minnesota Fall Color Forecast(Valley News Live)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Explore Minnesota and Minnesota State Parks and Trails will start doing weekly fall color reports starting this Thursday.

From scenic drives to hiking, biking, apple orchards, pumpkin patches and more, Explore Minnesota and Minnesota State Parks and Trails offer trip planning tips to encourage travelers to get out and enjoy the changing leaves.

“With wide-open spaces and diverse terrain, Minnesota offers scenic and close-to-home trips for travelers to enjoy the fall color show. Our weekly reports on color progression can help travelers make the most of this short and sweet season,” said Explore Minnesota tourism director John Edman. “Along the way, businesses across the state continue to make visitor safety and health protocols a priority for those looking to take a trip this fall,” added Edman.

Minnesota State Parks and Trails staff check the status of trees, wildflowers and grasses in their area and update the online Fall Color Finder at mndnr.gov/fallcolor by every Thursday morning, just in time for the weekend.

The popular web page includes a color-coded map that shows the approximate percentage of leaves that have changed color, and a slideshow of recent photos taken by staff and visitors.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

