West Fargo High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

West Fargo High School
West Fargo High School(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A staff member at West Fargo High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

An alert went out to families and staff this weekend saying the school is using contact tracing and all close-contacts have been sent an email.

School leaders did not specify how many people are considered close contacts, only that it is less than 1 percent of the West Fargo High School students and staff onsite.

School leaders say there will be a deep cleaning and disinfecting of areas the person may have been.

Also, a reminder for everyone of the importance of things like mask wearing, social distancing, and good hygiene.

View the letter to West Fargo families below:

West Fargo HS Families and Staff:

West Fargo Public Schools was informed of a positive COVID-19 case in a staff member at West Fargo High School. Contact tracing has been completed, and all identified close contacts were sent an email notification. That notification was sent from my email address (hleas@west-fargo.k12.nd.us), with the subject line ‘Official Close Contact Notification.’ If you did not receive one of these follow-up notifications, you were not identified as a close contact during the period of contagion and no action is required on your part.

As we send positive and healing thoughts to the members of the Packer family that have been impacted, please also take a moment to recognize the efforts of our students and staff related to mask wearing, physical distancing, and general good hygiene practices. It is because of these efforts that less than 1% of the WFHS student and staff population onsite during the period of contagion have to quarantine as a result of this case. Great work, Packers!

In response to this positive case, the WFPS custodial team will ensure the deep cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitization of areas the infected individual may have frequented.

Sincerely,Heather LeasWFPS COVID CoordinatorPublic Relations Coordinator/School Safety & Security Coordinator

