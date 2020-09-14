Warm Weather with Smokey Haze into Midweek, Then...

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT - TUESDAY: Wildfire smoke will bring variably hazy conditions over the next couple of days. The smoke should mainly stay aloft and likely not affect air quality that you breath. Sunshine and haze continues into Tuesday, with temperatures warming into the 70s for most with a few 80s sprinkled in as well! There will be a good chance at some 80 degree weather in central and parts of eastern North Dakota Tuesday. A cool air mass will push in late Tuesday. That should help reroute the smoke overhead as well.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Cooler weather will return for a brief stay. It looks like most areas will settle back to highs in the 60s. Some of our northern areas will peak in the 50s Friday!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A pinch warmer this weekend! Partly cloudy skies remain for the start of the next weekend. Highs again warm into the 60s and 70s for most. The chance of showers will be with us both days, but the better chance looks to be Sunday under mostly cloudy skies.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Mostly smokey aloft and cooling quickly. Temps dipping into 50s.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Breezy. Slight chance of light showers as cool front pushes through. Low: 58. High: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Low: 53. High: 63.

THURSDAY: Frost chance in AM. Cooler. Partly cloudy. Low: 37. High: 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Chance of some showers. Low: 41. High: 63.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of spotty showers. Low: 48. High: 71.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 54. High: 70.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with warmer temps. Low: 55. High: 73.