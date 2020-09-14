Video shows bar-goers loophole in Grand Forks curfew

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bar goers in Grand Forks seem to have found a loophole in the city’s 11 p.m. bar curfew, as new video shows large groups of people making their way across the river to enjoy a cold one for a few extra hours.

“I can’t say it’s totally unexpected, but those are snapshots in time and it’s not everybody who’s doing that,” Grand Forks City Administrator Todd Feland said.

Feland says so far, the bar curfew has helped slow cases in Grand Forks County, but says there is no end date yet to ending the order.

“We know 11 o’clock is a bit of a witching hour for college students to start heading out to bars, so if we could mitigate multiple groups from coming together in establishments the best we can, we thought that was another positive measure,” Feland said.

As for concerns on increasing Polk County’s COVID-19 case load, East Grand Forks City Administrator David Murphy says it’s hard to see how things like this would increase the risk, as the amount of flow between the two cities is already so high.

Murphy also says East Grand Forks does not have the authority to amend bar closing times, as in Mayor Steve Gander would have to declare a state of emergency or amend the ordinance, things Murphy says aren’t going to happen.

“Whether it’s Polk County or Grand Forks County or the cities of Grand Forks or East Grand Forks, we really are in this together, so we really have to work together,” Feland said.

Feland says he hopes those making the trek are being safe and smart, and encourages bar goers to stay in small groups and to always wear masks.

