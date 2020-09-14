Two teenagers injured in UTV rollover in Otter Tail County

PARKERS PRAIRIE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two teenagers were injured in a rollover accident in Parkers Prairie on Sunday evening.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a recreational utility terrain vehicle (UTV) accident on private property at around 5 p.m. When officials arrived at the scene, they found the teenagers with the UTV. One was airlifted to St. Cloud, while the other was transported to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena.

Neither teen sustained life-threatening injuries, although seatbelts and helmets were not worn at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.