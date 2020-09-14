Students honor classmate with memorial tree and “Landon’s Light” rock

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Landon’s Light is still shining bright in the hearts of his classmates.

12-year-old Landon Solberg passed away almost one year ago from an aggressive brain tumor.

This weekend, friends and former classmates planted a tree in his memory and placed a memorial rock outside of the Liberty Middle School in West Fargo.

Landon’s parents say their son prayed to get better, so that he could attend middle school.

He loved school, but never got to start sixth grade.

An early winter storm, followed by an early school wrap up last year due to the pandemic, pushed the planting of the tree back.

You can find out more information on the Landon’s Light Foundation by checking out www.landonslight.org

