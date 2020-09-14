Staff member at WF elementary school tests positive for COVID-19, principal placed in quarantine

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After announcing over the weekend that someone at the high school tested positive for COVID-19, West Fargo Public Schools also says a staff member at an elementary school has the infectious disease.

In an email sent to families and staff on Saturday, the district confirmed it was at Aurora Elementary School.

Two staff members who had close contact with the person were identified by contact tracers and asked to quarantine, according to the email.

One of those was Aurora principal Lynn Bormann.

Bormann will work remotely as she self-isolates. In the meantime, the district said it’ll have an administrator from another school at Aurora to handle day-to-day operations.

Below is a copy of the email sent to staff and parents:

Aurora Elementary Families and Staff:

West Fargo Public Schools was informed of a positive COVID-19 case in a staff member at Aurora Elementary School. After working with contact tracers from Fargo Cass Public Health and the ND Department of Health, two close contacts (both of whom are other staff members) have been identified.

One of these staff members is Principal Lynn Bormann. While she will be working remotely and still available to Aurora families and staff during her quarantine period, WFPS will have an administrator from another school in the district onsite each day to handle the day-to-day operations. In addition to this staff adjustment, we will be working with our custodial team to ensure the deep cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitization of areas the infected individual may have frequented.

Sincerely,

Heather Leas

WFPS COVID Coordinator

Public Relations Coordinator/School Safety & Security Coordinator

