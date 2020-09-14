Advertisement

Staff member at WF elementary school tests positive for COVID-19, principal placed in quarantine

Principal Lynn Bormann is working remotely as she self-isolates
West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo Public Schools(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After announcing over the weekend that someone at the high school tested positive for COVID-19, West Fargo Public Schools also says a staff member at an elementary school has the infectious disease.

In an email sent to families and staff on Saturday, the district confirmed it was at Aurora Elementary School.

Two staff members who had close contact with the person were identified by contact tracers and asked to quarantine, according to the email.

One of those was Aurora principal Lynn Bormann.

Bormann will work remotely as she self-isolates. In the meantime, the district said it’ll have an administrator from another school at Aurora to handle day-to-day operations.

Below is a copy of the email sent to staff and parents:

Aurora Elementary Families and Staff:

West Fargo Public Schools was informed of a positive COVID-19 case in a staff member at Aurora Elementary School. After working with contact tracers from Fargo Cass Public Health and the ND Department of Health, two close contacts (both of whom are other staff members) have been identified.

One of these staff members is Principal Lynn Bormann. While she will be working remotely and still available to Aurora families and staff during her quarantine period, WFPS will have an administrator from another school in the district onsite each day to handle the day-to-day operations. In addition to this staff adjustment, we will be working with our custodial team to ensure the deep cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitization of areas the infected individual may have frequented.

Sincerely,

Heather Leas

WFPS COVID Coordinator

Public Relations Coordinator/School Safety & Security Coordinator

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

West Fargo High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
A staff member at West Fargo High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Back To School

Fargo Public School leaders faced with challenges in first week of class

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT
|
By Katherine Aupperle
September 9 marks one week of Fargo Public Schools students back in the classroom.

News

WFPS: Second in state for student enrollment

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT
|
By Cali Hubbard
West Fargo Public Schools said they are the second-largest school district in the state for students in preschool through kindergarten Tuesday.

News

FPS COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee updates Smart Restart Plan

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT
|
By Cali Hubbard
Fargo Public School’s COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee held their third meeting Tuesday to talk about the FPS Smart Restart Plan.

Latest News

News

Moorhead students, staff return to school

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT
|
By Brian Sherrod
Moorhead Area Public Schools has about 7,000 students over 13 school districts. Only about half will attend classes today because of the hybrid learning process.

News

What colleges looked like this Labor Day

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
|
By Cali Hubbard
As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in colleges across the Valley, officials urged students not to go home to stop the spread of the virus.

News

West Fargo Public Schools begin classes today

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT
|
By Brian Sherrod
West Fargo Public Schools student and staff returned back to school this morning after being out of the classroom for almost six months. Only students with last names L through Z attended.

News

News: School leaders answer parent's questions

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT
School leaders answer parent's questions

News

News: Traffic concerns

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT
Traffic concerns

Back To School

ND kindergarten class placed under quarantine after student tests positive

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Peguero
24 kindergarteners and one teacher at Thompson Public Schools will quarantine and not return to the classroom until September 14.