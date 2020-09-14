Advertisement

South Dakota Attorney General involved in fatal crash

Jason Ravnsborg
Jason Ravnsborg(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, 5:30 p.m.

South Dakota Attorney Gen. Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash, though officials have released few details about the incident.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced the crash in an unscheduled media briefing Sunday evening in Sioux Falls.

The crash took place around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 14 just west of Highmore, according to Dept. of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price. He said he cannot release any details about the crash at this point, saying the investigation is still active and authorities are in the process of notifying the victim’s family.

“We know that the Attorney General was involved. The rest of it is being investigated, and those details will be released at a later time,” Price said.

While Price declined to comment on Ravnsborg’s condition, Ravnsborg released the following statement immediately following Sunday’s briefing:

“I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night. As Governor Noem stated, I am fully cooperating with the investigation and I fully intend to continue do so moving forward. At this time I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family.”

Noem said Ravnsborg was driving a vehicle involved in the crash.

Price said he will oversee the crash’s investigation.

Original story

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is set to hold a media briefing in Sioux Falls Sunday evening.

The briefing will take place at 5:15 p.m. CST, according to a release from her office sent out Sunday afternoon. The release did not state the reason for the briefing.

Dakota News Now will stream the briefing live on this story.

Gov. Noem media briefing

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem holds a media briefing in Sioux Falls.

Posted by Dakota News Now on Sunday, September 13, 2020

