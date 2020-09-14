Police searching for deadly hit-and-run driver

Advertisement

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:53 AM CDT
LITTLE FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Minnesota.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13 on Hwy. 25 in Little Falls.

Troopers say 40-year-old Joseph Herold of Pierz, MN was walking on the side of the road when he was hit.

Authorities say it was dark and foggy at the time of the crash.

No other information is available.

