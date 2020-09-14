Advertisement

North Dakota firefighters heading to West Coast to help battle massive blaze

A crew from the Fargo Fire Department takes off to help battles the flames on the West Coast.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department along with other ND fire stations are sending in help to battle a fire in Oregon.

The department posted on FaceBook, saying they will help fight the Wildland fire.

Crews from Grand Forks and Williston are also heading west to help out.

CBS News is reporting more than a million acres have burned in a week killing at least 10 people in Oregon.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

