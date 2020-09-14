Advertisement

Moorhead PD: Man arrested for crashing into construction site, DWI

(WTVY News 4)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is booked for multiple charges after police say he went though construction barriers and landed on top of a pile of steel beams and rebar.

Moorhead Police say the crash happened in the 700 block of Hwy. 52 around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 34-year-old Lukas Eggen of Fargo in the vehicle.

Police say the construction materials were significantly damaged from the crash.

Eggen was arrested for DWI in addition to other charges from the crash. Police believe speed was also a factor.

A mugshot for Eggen is not available.

