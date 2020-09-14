Advertisement

Memorial service finally brings closure to Scolley Family

(KVLY)
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A lake-front property at the Rose Shores Campground became the site where a Frazee family finally got some closure. The Scolley family held a Memorial Service for their son Ridge, who died suddenly after suffering a head injury while playing Basketball with his cousins. Ridge was only 10 years old.

The family initially planned on holding a ceremony back in March, but that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ridge was finally laid to rest on Sunday with a large crowd made up of friends, family, and members of the community.

“It’s been a long time waiting." Said Ridge’s mother, Shannon, "And like I said... wondering if people would move on or if they would still come celebrate him. It allowed us to make it extra special.”

Ridge’s father Mike added that “Living in this community ... Over the past six months we’ve seen so much support from the community that just blows us away.”

There were pictures of Ridge on display throughout the venue and some of his treasured items were prominently featured, including several basketball related items devoted to the boy whose dream was to play in the NBA.

Perhaps the most special feature was a basketball hoop set up behind the crowd, a hoop which was originally meant to be gifted to Ridge on his 10th Birthday. A gift which he was never able to unwrap. The family set up the basket for kids at the service to play with so that Ridge’s friends could shoot hoops with him one last time.

Shannon said it’s what the boy would have wanted, saying that “We got him the hoop and he didn’t know that he was getting it, so we thought it would be nice to incorporate it so he could play with his friends on his birthday hoop.”

Ridge, who was described as thoughtful and giving by those who were close to him, has now improved the lives of others even after his death. His organs were donated to help others in need around the country. So far he has saved four lives.

“That’s what we love about him and we are so proud that he was able to do that.” said his Father Mike.

Christa Becker, a member of the Minnesota-based organ donation company LifeSource said that Ridge’s legacy will continue, saying that “His story doesn’t end when he died. It would just keep going.”

A memorial fund set up for the Scolley family on has raised over 38-thousand dollars, which you can donate to here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/scolley-family-memorial-fund-for-their-son-ridge

