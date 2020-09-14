Advertisement

Kindred middle, high schools temporarily move to virtual learning due to COVID-19 exposure

Kindred Public
Kindred Public(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Kindred Public School officials say both middle and high school students are moving to online learning through Sept. 25.

In an email sent to students and parents Sunday evening, there are currently five positive COVID-19 cases in the high school and a large amount of close contacts of the virus.

Officials say classes for the next two weeks will run on their normal schedule, and students are expected to attend just like they were in school via Microsoft Teams. All extra and co-curricular activities are also suspended at this time.  

Kindred Elementary will continue with face-to-face instruction this week, as they only have three confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

Officials say they hope to have all students back on Kindred’s campus by Sept. 28.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fargo police break up party around NDSU and issue citations

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
In the last two weekends, Fargo police have given out 50 citations mostly to NDSU students.

News

Students honor classmate with memorial tree and “Landon’s Light” rock

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Lisa Budeau
Landon’s Light is still shining bright in the hearts of his classmates.

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - September 14

Updated: 37 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Back To School

Staff member at WF elementary school tests positive for COVID-19, principal placed in quarantine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
In an email sent to families and staff on Sunday, the district confirmed someone a Aurora Elementary School tested positive.

Latest News

News

Church burglarized in Butler, MN

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The Sheriff’s Department says Holy Cross Catholic Church was burglarized sometime between Sept. 5-9.

News

South Dakota Attorney General involved in fatal crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota Attorney Gen. Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash, though officials have released few details about the incident.

Valley Today

North Dakota firefighters heading to West Coast to help battle massive blaze

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
CBS News is reporting more than a million acres have burned in a week killing at least 10 people in Oregon.

KVLY

Two teenagers injured in UTV rollover in Otter Tail County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Tucker
Two teenagers injured in Otter Tail County

Valley Today

Driver arrested for 50-mile chase, drug charges in Wilkin County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Deputies tried to stop the driver because they noticed a stolen license plate on the vehicle.

Valley Today

Moorhead PD: Man arrested for crashing into construction site, DWI

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Police say the construction materials were significantly damaged from the crash.