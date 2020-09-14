Kindred middle, high schools temporarily move to virtual learning due to COVID-19 exposure

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Kindred Public School officials say both middle and high school students are moving to online learning through Sept. 25.

In an email sent to students and parents Sunday evening, there are currently five positive COVID-19 cases in the high school and a large amount of close contacts of the virus.

Officials say classes for the next two weeks will run on their normal schedule, and students are expected to attend just like they were in school via Microsoft Teams. All extra and co-curricular activities are also suspended at this time.

Kindred Elementary will continue with face-to-face instruction this week, as they only have three confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

Officials say they hope to have all students back on Kindred’s campus by Sept. 28.

