Advertisement

Grand Forks police investigating burglaries

(AP)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department has been investigating several burglaries and thefts in the north end of town where a 4-wheeler or ATV was used.

Police are asking you to report any suspicious vehicles or ATV’s driving around at night or in the early morning hours.

You can report suspicious activity by calling (701) 787-8000.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Video shows bar-goers loophole in Grand Forks curfew

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
Bar goers in Grand Forks seem to have found a loophole in the city’s 11 p.m. bar curfew, as new video shows large groups of people making their way across the river to enjoy a cold one for a few extra hours.

Healthier Me

News - 5:00PM News September 14 - Part 4

Updated: 37 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News September 14 - Part 2

Updated: 37 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News September 14 - Part 1

Updated: 37 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Latest News

News

News - 5:00PM News September 14 - Part 3

Updated: 37 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - September 14

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KX4

News

News - 4:00PM News September 14 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KX4

News

News - 4:00PM News September 14 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KX4

News

News - 4:00PM News September 14 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KX4

News

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum COVID-19 News Conference

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Spofford
Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing with the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) at 3:30 p.m. today, Sept. 14, to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.