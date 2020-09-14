Grand Forks police investigating burglaries

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department has been investigating several burglaries and thefts in the north end of town where a 4-wheeler or ATV was used.

Police are asking you to report any suspicious vehicles or ATV’s driving around at night or in the early morning hours.

You can report suspicious activity by calling (701) 787-8000.

