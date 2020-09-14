Advertisement

Farmers finish neighbor’s harvest after heart attack

Neighbors, friends, and family brought 11 combines, 6 grain carts, and 15 semis to get Lane Unhjem's Durum Wheat and Canola in the bin.
Neighbors, friends, and family brought 11 combines, 6 grain carts, and 15 semis to get Lane Unhjem's Durum Wheat and Canola in the bin.(Don Anderson)
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIVIDE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Around 60 farmers in Divide County put their own harvesting on hold to cut 1,000 acres for a neighbor who suffered a heart attack after his combine caught fire last week.

Lane Unhjem was in the middle of harvesting when he went into cardiac arrest near Crosby, North Dakota.

Neighbors, friends, and family brought 11 combines, 6 grain carts, and 15 semis to get Unhjem’s Durum Wheat and Canola in the bin. When they heard about Unhjem’s situation last week, they immediately started coordinating an effort to help him out.

“I talked to a couple of farmers, got their equipment, and then other people just started calling and we had equipment offered from all over the place in the county, and their workers to go with it,” said family friend, Jenna Binde.

Those who assisted say letting the Unhjems' crops go unharvested would’ve been a big loss for the family, and helping out was just common sense.

“Everybody knows the Unhjems, and they’re good people and good in the community, and just kind of the farming way of life too. You help your neighbor out when they need it, and don’t expect anything in return”, added Binde.

Lane Unhjem was flown to Minot where he is in stable condition, but his family says he has a long road of recovery ahead.

It took only seven hours for the farmers to harvest the Unhjems' 1,000 acres of crops over the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grand Forks police investigating burglaries

Updated: 12 minutes ago
An ATV or 4-wheeler has been used in recent burglaries.

News

Video shows bar-goers loophole in Grand Forks curfew

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
Bar goers in Grand Forks seem to have found a loophole in the city’s 11 p.m. bar curfew, as new video shows large groups of people making their way across the river to enjoy a cold one for a few extra hours.

Healthier Me

News - 5:00PM News September 14 - Part 4

Updated: 38 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News September 14 - Part 2

Updated: 38 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News September 14 - Part 1

Updated: 38 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Latest News

News

News - 5:00PM News September 14 - Part 3

Updated: 38 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - September 14

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KX4

News

News - 4:00PM News September 14 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KX4

News

News - 4:00PM News September 14 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KX4

News

News - 4:00PM News September 14 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KX4

News

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum COVID-19 News Conference

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Spofford
Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing with the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) at 3:30 p.m. today, Sept. 14, to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.