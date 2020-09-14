Fargo police break up party around NDSU and issue citations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police officers wrote 18 citations Saturday night around North Dakota State University for people partying.

According to a Facebook post, police mostly cited partygoers for minors consuming/possessing alcohol and loud party violations.

Last weekend, Fargo police issued 36 violations for a party at the T-Lofts that was filled with mostly NDSU students. There were at least two students from Nebraska.

