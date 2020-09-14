Fargo police break up party around NDSU and issue citations
In the last two weekends, Fargo police have given out 54 citations
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police officers wrote 18 citations Saturday night around North Dakota State University for people partying.
According to a Facebook post, police mostly cited partygoers for minors consuming/possessing alcohol and loud party violations.
Last weekend, Fargo police issued 36 violations for a party at the T-Lofts that was filled with mostly NDSU students. There were at least two students from Nebraska.
