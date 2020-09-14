Driver arrested for 50-mile chase, drug charges in Wilkin County

BARNESVILLE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One person is facing multiple charges after leading police on a 50-mile chase on the interstate in Wilkin and Clay counties.

The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Department says the chase started around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13 in Rothsay, MN.

Deputies tried to stop the driver because they noticed a stolen license plate on the vehicle.

The suspect took off, starting the chase. Eventually, authorities got the car to stop by using stop sticks. Then the suspect and a passenger took off and ran from the car.

A deputy eventually arrested the driver and that person is now being held for fleeing, controlled substance DWI, possession of fentanyl and possession of stolen property.

Authorities were not able to find the passenger.

No names are being released at this time.

