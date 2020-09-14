Advertisement

Detroit Lakes school sending students home amid COVID test result

COVID-19 Schools
By Jordan Schroeer and Julie Holgate
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Detroit Lakes Public School is shut down on Monday, Sept. 14 after someone there tested positive for COVID-19.

The district posted on Facebook saying it’s switching to full online learning for high schoolers on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The State Health Department notified DL officials over the weekend that the person who was infected was in the school the Wednesday and Thursday prior.

Close contacts have been identified and they have been notified individually.

DL administration says the risk of exposure for other people present in the building on those dates is no greater than the risk of getting the virus in the general community.

High School students will move to full distance learning until Sept. 25.

Elementary students will still be in person and middle school students will continue in the hybrid model.

