Church burglarized in Butler, MN

BUTLER, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the burglary of a church in Butler, MN.

The Sheriff’s Department says Holy Cross Catholic Church was burglarized sometime between Sept. 5-9.

Lock boxes were taken from the church that held several hundred dollars.

Church-members also say donated money from votive prayer candles was taken as well.

Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to call the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department.

