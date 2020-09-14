Advertisement

Church burglarized in Butler, MN

Theft graphic
Theft graphic(WCAX)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the burglary of a church in Butler, MN.

The Sheriff’s Department says Holy Cross Catholic Church was burglarized sometime between Sept. 5-9.

Lock boxes were taken from the church that held several hundred dollars.

Church-members also say donated money from votive prayer candles was taken as well.

Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to call the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department.

