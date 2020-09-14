Changes to North Dakota Football Classifications for 2021

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota High School Activities Association will restructure football divisions in 2021 and some mainstays at the highest level will be playing one division lower.

There will be four divisions, 11AA, 11A, 11B, and 9B.

11AA and 11A Divisions will consist of Class A schools and any co-op that contains 160 or more male students in grades 7-10 for two or more consecutive years while 11B and 9B Divisions will consist of Class B schools and co-ops which do not exceed 160 male students.

Schools may choose to opt up or down between 11AA and 11A. No school will be able to opt down to 11B.

Schools must make their intentions for the upcoming season no later than September 18th of the previous year, but playoff success could prohibit any movement between divisions.

Fargo North and South have already make their requests to compete in the 11A division in 2021, while Fargo Shanley has elected to opt up to 11AA.

