CBP seizes $3.6 million in counterfeit cash along North Dakota/Canadian border

PEMBINA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A big stash of fake cash was seized along North Dakota’s border with Canada.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a cargo on Friday of $3.6 million in counterfeit currency making its way through the Pembina Port of Entry, according to a media release.

CBP said it initially targeted a commercial cargo on Wednesday that was described as toy guns.

Later, officers reportedly discovered that the shipment had 36,000 counterfeit $100 bills along with nine toy guns.

“Our officers work extremely hard to protect the United States from a variety of threats,” said Pembina Area Port Director Jason Schmelz. “Working with other federal partners, CBP officers were able to keep this counterfeit currency from entering into the economy. To have such a significant seizure on the 19th anniversary of 9/11, shows the commitment all of our officers have, not only today, but every single day they come to work in order to keep our country safe from all threats.”

CPB will destroy the seized counterfeit money.

