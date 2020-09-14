Bemidji Police looking for missing teen girl

BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is urging the public to keep an eye out for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Lakaylee Kingbird was last seen on September 12th at 11:30 p.m. at 901 Carter Circle SE.

Police say it appears Kingbird left the area voluntarily overnight. At this point, police say it does not appear to be suspicious.

She’s described as 5′3″, weighs around 125 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey “MN Vikings” sweatshirt and white tennis shoes.

Police say she may be in the Hubbard County area. Anyone with information should call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

