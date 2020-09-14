Behind the scenes of Fargo school meals, cafeterias during pandemic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Students across the Valley are continuing to receive free meals to help families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. North Dakota’s school superintendent was in Fargo to see what’s changed in school kitchens and cafeterias.

Natalya is a first-grader at Ed Clapp Elementary School in Fargo. She gets to sit by her classmates Sonya and Emanuel, but further apart than normal.

“Education will never be the same system that it was in February of 2020,” said ND Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

North Dakota Superintendent Kirsten Baesler visited the school to see how Fargo Public Schools are managing their food service during the pandemic.

“Fewer self-serving opportunities," said Baesler. “Generally, our students would grab their own milk cartons, but now the servers are providing more service to the students.”

Lunch is described as a baseball game with cafeteria circles. You can’t go to second base until you’ve been to first base. Stay at first base until it’s your turn to go to second base.

“I think we are learning so much about the individualized, personalized needs of every single student, of every single family,” said Baesler.

Baesler adds it’s up to our local leaders to decide whether Fargo and West Fargo should go back to full-time in-person learning.

“That’s everyone’s goal in the entire state," said Baesler. “To return to as many of our students, to return all of our students back to an in-person class, five days a week, as safely as possible.”

