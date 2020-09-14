Advertisement

Behind the scenes of Fargo school meals, cafeterias during pandemic

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Students across the Valley are continuing to receive free meals to help families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. North Dakota’s school superintendent was in Fargo to see what’s changed in school kitchens and cafeterias.

Natalya is a first-grader at Ed Clapp Elementary School in Fargo. She gets to sit by her classmates Sonya and Emanuel, but further apart than normal.

“Education will never be the same system that it was in February of 2020,” said ND Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

North Dakota Superintendent Kirsten Baesler visited the school to see how Fargo Public Schools are managing their food service during the pandemic.

“Fewer self-serving opportunities," said Baesler. “Generally, our students would grab their own milk cartons, but now the servers are providing more service to the students.”

Lunch is described as a baseball game with cafeteria circles. You can’t go to second base until you’ve been to first base. Stay at first base until it’s your turn to go to second base.

“I think we are learning so much about the individualized, personalized needs of every single student, of every single family,” said Baesler.

Baesler adds it’s up to our local leaders to decide whether Fargo and West Fargo should go back to full-time in-person learning.

“That’s everyone’s goal in the entire state," said Baesler. “To return to as many of our students, to return all of our students back to an in-person class, five days a week, as safely as possible.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

POVnow

#letthemplay Protest At Gov. Walz Mansion

Updated: moments ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Gov. Walz saw another protest outside his mansion this weekend with parents and athletes urging his administration to #letthemplay.

POVnow

Sen. Kevin Cramer On Woodward, Space Command And President Trump’s Secret Weapons

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Sen. Cramer answers questions about President Trump revealing a new secret weapons system in his interview with Bob Woodward, accusations that President Trump downplayed COVID and more.

News

Point of View September 14 - Part 1

Updated: 39 minutes ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View September 14 - Part 3

Updated: 39 minutes ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View September 14 - Part 2

Updated: 39 minutes ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

Latest News

POVnow

Interview With Commander Of US Space Command, Gen. Dickinson

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Gen. Dickinson shares what Space Command does and how can ND be utilized?

POVnow

Sen. Cramer Visits UND For Tour With Space Commander

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Sen. Kevin Cramer invited General James Dickinson, Commander of the U.S. Space Command, to tour both UND and the Cavalier Air Force Base to see the resources that ND offers to the Space Command.

News

News - 6:00PM News September 14 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News September 14 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News September 14 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY