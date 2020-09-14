Altercation in Cass County leads to one man being struck by vehicle

LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning around 2:30 am, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, along with Kindred Ambulance, F-M Ambulance, and the Leonard Fire Department, responded to 404 Railroad Ave So. in Leonard, ND regarding a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.

Through the initial investigation, deputies learned that a 22-year-old Hillsboro resident and a 48-year-old West Fargo resident were involved in a physical altercation at this location. One of the individuals involved in the altercation was ultimately struck by the vehicle of the second involved party as the vehicle fled the area.

The individual sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Kindred Ambulance prior to deputies arriving on the scene. No arrests have been made. The investigation remains active at this time, no further information is being released.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.