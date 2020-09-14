Advertisement

Additional COVID-19 testing event scheduled in Grand Forks

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(AP Images)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another COVID-19 testing event has been scheduled this week in Grand Forks.

The remaining testing events for this week are as follows:

· Tuesday, September 15th, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

· Saturday, September 19th, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

These testing events will be open to the public and will take place at the University of North Dakota’s High Performance Center at 2419 2nd Ave N.

Additional event details:

  • Registration prior to arrival at the event is required: testreg.nd.gov.
  • Pre-registration does not guarantee a test.
  • There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.
  • Proof of residency will not be required.
  • Antibody testing will not be conducted at this event.
  • Those participating in testing must be at least 5 years old.
  • Face coverings or masks are required, and six-foot distancing is expected.
  • For additional testing event details: https://und.edu/covid-19/testing.

