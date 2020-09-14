Additional COVID-19 testing event scheduled in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another COVID-19 testing event has been scheduled this week in Grand Forks.

The remaining testing events for this week are as follows:

· Tuesday, September 15th, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

· Saturday, September 19th, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

These testing events will be open to the public and will take place at the University of North Dakota’s High Performance Center at 2419 2nd Ave N.

Additional event details:

Registration prior to arrival at the event is required: testreg.nd.gov

Pre-registration does not guarantee a test.

There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.

Proof of residency will not be required.

Antibody testing will not be conducted at this event.

Those participating in testing must be at least 5 years old.

Face coverings or masks are required, and six-foot distancing is expected.

For additional testing event details: https://und.edu/covid-19/testing

