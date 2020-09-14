255 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 255 new cases of COVID-19 along with 2 more death in the state.
In total, 170 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 6.44%.
There are now 2,758 active cases in North Dakota, with 65 patients hospitalized.
