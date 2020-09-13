Advertisement

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook signs contract extension

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) scores on a 3-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) scores on a 3-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)(WCTV)
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Vikings and running back Dalvin Cook have agreed to a contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

Cook, drafted in 2017, was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2020. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is a five-year contract extension worth $63 million.

Last season Cook rushed for 1,135 yards scoring 13 touchdowns. In his career, Cook has 2,104 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns along with 2 receiving touchdowns.

