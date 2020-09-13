Vikings running back Dalvin Cook signs contract extension

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Vikings and running back Dalvin Cook have agreed to a contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

Cook, drafted in 2017, was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2020. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is a five-year contract extension worth $63 million.

Last season Cook rushed for 1,135 yards scoring 13 touchdowns. In his career, Cook has 2,104 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns along with 2 receiving touchdowns.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.