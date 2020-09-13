Plane with 2 on board crashes near Groton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after a plane with two people on board crashed near Groton.

The plane went down around 11 a.m. Sunday near the Groton airport, according to Brown County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Dave Lunzman.

Lunzman said one person who was on board was airlifted to an Aberdeen hospital, though he did not have specifics on the conditions of either person involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No other details have been released at this point.

