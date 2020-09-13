Advertisement

North Dakota WWII veteran receives funeral escort from a Bismarck motorcycle club

WWII veteran receives funeral escort
WWII veteran receives funeral escort(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle club provided a funeral escort for a North Dakota World War 2 veteran.

Harold Krueger of Kulm was honored for his service in the Marine Corp. The World War II veteran fought in the Battle of Okinawa.. He later went on missions in New Zealand and Japan.

After retiring from the Marine Corp, Krueger served in the secret service under President Nixon.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fundraiser for local non-profit helps them continue to Harvest Hope

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Local non-profit hosts annual fundraiser.

News

Global missionary efforts on the back burner during the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Nearly 30,000 missionaries worldwide were called back to their home counties because of the pandemic.

News

South Dakota man killed in grain bin accident

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say one person is dead after a grain bin accident in northeast South Dakota.

News

One arrested in Grand Forks hit-and-run

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
One man was arrested after a hit-and-run in Grand Forks Friday around 9 p.m.

Latest News

News

Point of View September 11 - Part 3

Updated: 12 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View September 11 - Part 2

Updated: 12 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View September 11 - Part 1

Updated: 12 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

News - Districts looking to move to in-person learning

Updated: 23 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Local business loses Instagram account to hacker

Updated: 23 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 11 - Part 1

Updated: 23 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD