North Dakota WWII veteran receives funeral escort from a Bismarck motorcycle club

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle club provided a funeral escort for a North Dakota World War 2 veteran.

Harold Krueger of Kulm was honored for his service in the Marine Corp. The World War II veteran fought in the Battle of Okinawa.. He later went on missions in New Zealand and Japan.

After retiring from the Marine Corp, Krueger served in the secret service under President Nixon.

