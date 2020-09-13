Advertisement

NDDoH: 431 COVID-19 cases, one death

North Dakota COVID-19 Default Graphic
North Dakota COVID-19 Default Graphic(Station)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Health officials are reporting 431 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday in the state of North Dakota.

Burleigh and Cass County have the highest number of cases for the day; Burleigh with 90, Cass with 87.

One death is also being reported, a woman in her 60s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.

The death toll for the state is 168.

The daily positivity rate is 5.29%.

12,655 people have recovered since the pandemic began.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,505 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

541,850 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

431 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

15,577 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.29% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,754 – Total Active Cases

+220 Individuals from yesterday

135 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

12,655 – Total recovered since pandemic began

62 – Currently Hospitalized

+ 6 - Individuals from yesterday

1 – New Deaths*** (168 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 60s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 3
  • Barnes County – 5
  • Benson County – 4
  • Bowman County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 90
  • Cass County – 87
  • Dickey County – 1
  • Emmons County - 10
  • Grand Forks County – 15
  • Griggs County - 2
  • Hettinger County – 2
  • LaMoure County – 3
  • Logan County – 1
  • McHenry County – 2
  • McIntosh County – 2
  • McKenzie County - 1
  • McLean County - 8
  • Mercer County - 3
  • Morton County – 42
  • Mountrail County – 1
  • Nelson County - 2
  • Oliver County – 2
  • Pierce County - 1
  • Ramsey County – 6
  • Ransom County - 4
  • Renville County – 3
  • Richland County – 8
  • Rolette County - 1
  • Sioux County - 2
  • Stark County – 35
  • Stutsman County – 38
  • Traill County - 1
  • Walsh County - 1
  • Ward County – 26
  • Williams County – 18

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

