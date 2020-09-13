Fundraiser for local non-profit helps them continue to Harvest Hope

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

It was a day at the farm in Clay County. Friends, Family and Supporters gathered at Harvest Hope Farms for their annual fundraiser. The day was full of food, fun, events, a silent auction and of course plenty of farm animals. This year, due to COVID-19, there were some small changes. The non-profit was working within the state guidelines for gathering, changed their hours to allow visitors to visit in smaller groups throughout the day, and changed how they set up their food. One thing that wasn’t changed this year was the feeling of togetherness from the community.

One of the farm’s founders Lynn Kotrba says that one of the highlights of the event is to “Just to be a community again. To be able to see people that maybe you haven’t seen in six months because you’ve been holed up in your house. It’s been good. It’s been really good so far.”

Harvest Hope is a non-profit organization in Moorhead that provides farm experience through camps and programs on their 13 acres of land. They also raise sheep which can be used to study Huntington’s Disease, an illness which causes a breakdown of Brain cells and has made an impact on the Kotrba family. Cars were lined up and down the road to the farm in support of the family and their organization.

“It’s fantastic because it takes everybody," said organization founder Jason Ktorba, "it takes a community to really make it grow and to make things happen. We’re just so appreciative and grateful that people are turning out to support Harvest Hope Farm.”

The mission of their group according to their official press release is to Harvest Hope in Others. One way they are doing that is through their special guest, singer and songwriter Shelby Lentz who has been fighting Huntington’s Disease since she was 19.”

“I’m living with it without any symptoms at this point." Said Lentz, "So to do something and to see that we’re coming together as a community and I’m able to come into another community that’s been so accepting and doing some great work, it’s just been amazing.”

For more information on the organization and their programs, just visit their website harvesthopefarm.org.

