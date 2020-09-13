Dilworth Glyndon Felton Schools announce temporary shift to distance learning for 6-12 students
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DILWORTH, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Dilworth Glyndon Felton Schools Public Schools made the announcement Sunday to move middle and high school student to full-time distance learning.
In a letter, the superintendent said they have seen an increased number of reports that students or staff have been exposed or tested positive for COVID-19 at the middle school and high school sites.
After meeting with health officials, these schools will move to full distance learning from September 14-25.
Elementary students will continue in-person learning.
Read the letter below:
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.