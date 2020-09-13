Advertisement

Dilworth Glyndon Felton Schools announce temporary shift to distance learning for 6-12 students

By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
DILWORTH, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Dilworth Glyndon Felton Schools Public Schools made the announcement Sunday to move middle and high school student to full-time distance learning.

In a letter, the superintendent said they have seen an increased number of reports that students or staff have been exposed or tested positive for COVID-19 at the middle school and high school sites.

After meeting with health officials, these schools will move to full distance learning from September 14-25.

Elementary students will continue in-person learning.

Read the letter below:

September 13, 2020 Dear Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Families and Staff: I hope this letter finds you and your family well...

Posted by DGF Public Schools on Sunday, September 13, 2020

