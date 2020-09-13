741 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, 13 additional deaths

M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Dept. of Health is reporting 741 new cases of COVID-19 along with 13 deaths Sunday.

The people who died range in age from their 60s to their 90s.

The death toll in the state is 1,919.

77,461 people have recovered to date.

241 people are reported as hospitalized.

