Advertisement

South Dakota man killed in grain bin accident

(WCAX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead after a grain bin accident in northeast South Dakota.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday near Estelline, according to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s office.

Dispatchers received a report of a man trapped in a grain bin and sinking in the grain. Emergency responders from several departments, including the Estelline Fire Department and the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to the scene.

Deputies say the man was dead by the time they got him out of the bin, which took about an hour.

The victim was a 21-year-old Estelline man. His name has not been released.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One arrested in Grand Forks hit-and-run

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
One man was arrested after a hit-and-run in Grand Forks Friday around 9 p.m.

News

Point of View September 11 - Part 3

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View September 11 - Part 2

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View September 11 - Part 1

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

Latest News

News

News - Districts looking to move to in-person learning

Updated: 18 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 11 - Part 1

Updated: 18 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Local business loses Instagram account to hacker

Updated: 18 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Sept 11

Updated: 18 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 11 - Part 2

Updated: 18 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Sept 11

Updated: 18 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD