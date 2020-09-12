South Dakota man killed in grain bin accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead after a grain bin accident in northeast South Dakota.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday near Estelline, according to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s office.

Dispatchers received a report of a man trapped in a grain bin and sinking in the grain. Emergency responders from several departments, including the Estelline Fire Department and the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to the scene.

Deputies say the man was dead by the time they got him out of the bin, which took about an hour.

The victim was a 21-year-old Estelline man. His name has not been released.

