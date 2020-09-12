School districts looking to get kids back in the classroom full time

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A lot of parents like Jessi Foss are itching to get the kids back to school full time.

Bismarck Public Schools on Thursday became the first large district in the state to reverse its course, bringing grades K-5 back inside full time.

“I just think that the disadvantages of our kids not being at school outweigh the advantages,” Foss says.

And schools understand, but the desire isn’t the driving force behind the decision.

“I don’t envy the people that have to make that decision,” Foss says.

Valley News Live has learned that West Fargo is considering making the move to full-time face-to-face learning, though they didn’t specify for what ages. It’s been the goal since the start of the pandemic.

School leaders are meeting with health officials to see if it’s a viable option.

“My kid goes two days a week right now,” West Fargo parent Desra VanDoren says. “She didn’t even want to do that because her dad and uncle have health problems.”

Not all parents and districts are at that point.

Fargo Public Schools continues to follow a set a plan. Before students can come back, the number of new cases per 10,000 people needs to be between 10-19 in Cass County.

“I’m a little jealous,” Foss admits. “I hope that Fargo follows suit.”

We asked you to weigh in online: 62.5% say they’d send their kids back, 37.5% say not yet.

