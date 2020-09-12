Advertisement

School districts looking to get kids back in the classroom full time

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A lot of parents like Jessi Foss are itching to get the kids back to school full time.

Bismarck Public Schools on Thursday became the first large district in the state to reverse its course, bringing grades K-5 back inside full time.

“I just think that the disadvantages of our kids not being at school outweigh the advantages,” Foss says.

And schools understand, but the desire isn’t the driving force behind the decision.

“I don’t envy the people that have to make that decision,” Foss says.

Valley News Live has learned that West Fargo is considering making the move to full-time face-to-face learning, though they didn’t specify for what ages. It’s been the goal since the start of the pandemic.

School leaders are meeting with health officials to see if it’s a viable option.

“My kid goes two days a week right now,” West Fargo parent Desra VanDoren says. “She didn’t even want to do that because her dad and uncle have health problems.”

Not all parents and districts are at that point.

Fargo Public Schools continues to follow a set a plan. Before students can come back, the number of new cases per 10,000 people needs to be between 10-19 in Cass County.

“I’m a little jealous,” Foss admits. “I hope that Fargo follows suit.”

We asked you to weigh in online: 62.5% say they’d send their kids back, 37.5% say not yet.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - Districts looking to move to in-person learning

Updated: 34 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Local business loses Instagram account to hacker

Updated: 34 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 11 - Part 1

Updated: 34 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Sept 11

Updated: 34 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 11 - Part 2

Updated: 34 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 6:00PM News September 11 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - September 11

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News September 11 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News September 11 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

Local business hacked; loses Instagram account

Updated: 2 hours ago
Power Plate Meals was hacked this week, leaving their Instagram account out of their possession.