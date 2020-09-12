One arrested in Grand Forks hit-and-run

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

One man was arrested after a hit-and-run in Grand Forks Friday around 9 p.m.

Law enforcement officers were called to the 2700 block of Gateway Dr. for a two-vehicle crash. Deputies tried to stop 23-year-old Alan Bear, but he took off. A PIT maneuver ended the chase in the 2900 block of Gateway Dr.

Bear was charged with fleeing in a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, DUI, reckless endangerment and care required.

Traffic on Gateway Dr. was shut down for 30 minutes because of the pursuit. No one was hurt and anyone with information should call police at 701-787-8000.

