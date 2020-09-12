North Dakota Prep Football Scores and Highlights Sept. 11

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Scores from the Associated Press

Beach 30, South Border 0

Beulah 49, Wahpeton 0

Bishop Ryan 42, Tioga 8

Bismarck St. Mary’s 14, Hillsboro/Central Valley 0

Carrington 24, Harvey/Wells County 6

Cavalier 42, North Prairie 6

Central McLean 50, Trenton 16

Devils Lake/Minnewaukan Co-op 18, Watford City 0

Drake-Anamoose 61, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 0

Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 34, Hatton-Northwood 14

Fargo Davies 21, Fargo South 20

Fargo Shanley 26, Fargo North 6

Grafton/St. Thomas 57, Bottineau 0

Grand Forks Central 23, Grand Forks Red River 0

Grant County-Flasher 50, Hettinger/Scranton 12

Heart River 30, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 0

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 26, Des Lacs-Burlington 24

Kidder County 52, Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter 26

Killdeer 40, Bowman County 24

Kindred 39, Hazen 6

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 30, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 0

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 48, Rugby 0

Lisbon 60, Northern Cass 7

Maple Valley/Enderlin 16, Richland 8

May-Port CG 56, Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page 22

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 47, Parshall-White Shield 0

Nedrose 26, South Prairie 12

North Border 46, Dunseith 22

North Star 39, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 0

Oakes 21, Thompson 14

Ray/Powers Lake Co-op 26, Divide County 22

Sargent County 28, Oak Grove Lutheran 14

Sheyenne 28, West Fargo 0

Shiloh Christian 41, Southern McLean 8

St. John 60, Benson County 8

Surrey 34, Towner-Granville-Upham 32

Tri-State 42, Griggs Central/Midkota Co-op 28

Valley City 76, Stanley 0

Velva 54, Garrison-Max 6

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 36, Park River Area 28

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.