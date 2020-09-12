North Dakota Prep Football Scores and Highlights Sept. 11
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Scores from the Associated Press
Beach 30, South Border 0
Beulah 49, Wahpeton 0
Bishop Ryan 42, Tioga 8
Bismarck St. Mary’s 14, Hillsboro/Central Valley 0
Carrington 24, Harvey/Wells County 6
Cavalier 42, North Prairie 6
Central McLean 50, Trenton 16
Devils Lake/Minnewaukan Co-op 18, Watford City 0
Drake-Anamoose 61, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 0
Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 34, Hatton-Northwood 14
Fargo Davies 21, Fargo South 20
Fargo Shanley 26, Fargo North 6
Grafton/St. Thomas 57, Bottineau 0
Grand Forks Central 23, Grand Forks Red River 0
Grant County-Flasher 50, Hettinger/Scranton 12
Heart River 30, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 0
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 26, Des Lacs-Burlington 24
Kidder County 52, Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter 26
Killdeer 40, Bowman County 24
Kindred 39, Hazen 6
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 30, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 0
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 48, Rugby 0
Lisbon 60, Northern Cass 7
Maple Valley/Enderlin 16, Richland 8
May-Port CG 56, Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page 22
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 47, Parshall-White Shield 0
Nedrose 26, South Prairie 12
North Border 46, Dunseith 22
North Star 39, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 0
Oakes 21, Thompson 14
Ray/Powers Lake Co-op 26, Divide County 22
Sargent County 28, Oak Grove Lutheran 14
Sheyenne 28, West Fargo 0
Shiloh Christian 41, Southern McLean 8
St. John 60, Benson County 8
Surrey 34, Towner-Granville-Upham 32
Tri-State 42, Griggs Central/Midkota Co-op 28
Valley City 76, Stanley 0
Velva 54, Garrison-Max 6
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 36, Park River Area 28
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.