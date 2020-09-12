Local business hacked; loses Instagram account

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A local meal-prepping company with a massive social media following has now lost access to a major portion of it. Power Plate Meals was hacked this week, meaning their Instagram account is now being held hostage.

“Our account is completely frozen and we don’t have access to it." said owner Hailee Houkom, "So it’s just been a little tricky trying to balance all that and see if there’s any way to get our Instagram account back.”

According to the owners this all started when they clicked on a link that they believed to be from Instagram itself, which gave then hacker access to all of their page which is now listed as “user not found.”

There were over 15,000 followers on that Instagram page, which they no longer have access to.

In addition to the Instagram account being hacked by a user in Turkey, a gift card giveaway on Power Plate’s Facebook page was also hijacked.

This time, an impostor page with the exact same username and picture was made, which told followers they won, only to try and collect personal information and in one case, one customer’s credit card info. The owners were quickly alerted to the fake account by numerous customers, which Houkom says they were grateful for.

“Just having people that knew it wasn’t us and knew our brand.. It was just awesome having such huge support from customers.”

Houkom says that hacker reached out to her husband to demand bitcoin in exchange for the Instagram account’s return, which they said they will not be doing.

The company now begins the long process of reclaiming their stolen account

“I am being very hopeful that we’ll get our account back the way that it was." She said, "If we don’t I’m just hoppeful that all of our customers and the people that support us can help us share our business and help us get back to where they were before.”

The company also has 41-thousand followers on their Facebook Page, which has not been compromised.

