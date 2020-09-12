Global missionary efforts on the back burner during the pandemic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Add international mission trips to the lengthy list of things COVID-19 has brought to a halt. Nearly 30,000 missionaries worldwide were called back to their home counties because of the pandemic.

People like Emma Schmeichel spend a big majority of their lives looking forward to serving in other countries. When the time finally came, the pandemic cut it short.

“All of a sudden we are getting shipped out of the country,” she says.

She was going to spend about a year-and-a-half in Brazil.

“You prepare for a mission, you arrive in a country like Ghana or somewhere in the Caribbean and they say time-out,” Bishop Stephenson Beck says.

Missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints see the opportunities behind the challenges.

“I knew that I wanted to go and finish out strong,” Schmeichel says. “I knew I’d go somewhere in America.”

Fargo is home now, but the goal remains the same-- help others and share the gospel. Even on this side of the globe, the pandemic continues to pose challenges.

“Our main purpose as missionaries is to uplift people and to bring joy to them,” Sister Allison Van Hoff says. “COVID kind of changed that for us.”

Churches were put on lock down worldwide, leaving fellowship at a standstill. Van Hoff says they’re having to get creative to reach people, turning to social media.

These missionaries may get the chance to finish their mission overseas, but for now, they say there are plenty of people who have needs in this community.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.