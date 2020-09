M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 929 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The state is also reporting nine deaths, ranging in age from their 70s to their 90s.

The death toll for the state is 1,906.

76,650 people are listed as recovered.

