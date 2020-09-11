Advertisement

Woman hits man with her car, victim dies

Police blocked off sections of the scene where a man was hit by a vehicle and died.
Police blocked off sections of the scene where a man was hit by a vehicle and died.(Aaron Dixon, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and a woman is facing charges after police say she hit a person with her vehicle.

Police were called around 1 Friday morning to 900 block of 42nd St. S. in Fargo for the crash.

Shanyell Headswift of Fargo is under arrest for criminal vehicular homicide.

Authorities believe the victim was walking home when Headswift hit him with her vehicle.

Fargo Police tell Valley News Live Headswift was under the influence of alcohol.

The crash shut down portions of the area and it’s expected be to blocked for much of Friday morning.

