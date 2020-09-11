Advertisement

Three arrested in connection to Moorhead burglary

Derek Fairbanks (left) and Linda Miller (right) were arrested for burglary. Not pictured, Daisy Butcher was arrested for burglary, obstructing legal process and criminal damage to property.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Three people are sitting in jail after police say they broke the windows of south Moorhead home and went in.

It happened in the 3000 block of 18th St. S. around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.

When police arrived, they saw the house had several broken windows and authorities set up a perimeter.

With the help of a police K9, authorities arrested all three people involved.

38-year-old Derek Fairbanks, 43-year-old Linda Miller and 38-year-old Daisy Butcher are all under arrest facing charges ranging from burglary to criminal damage to property.

A mugshot for Butcher is not available.

Police say the suspects knew the homeowner and this was not a random criminal act.

