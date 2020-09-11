Advertisement

Teenage girl dies in Northern Minnesota crash

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE RIVER, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A teenage girl is dead and four teens were treated for injuries after a crash in Cass County, MN.

The sheriff’s department says it happened on 26th Ave. SW near Pine River around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.

A 16-year-old boy from Backus, MN was driving the vehicle with four other people inside when he went off the road and rolled several times.

During the rollover, a 16-year-old girl was thrown from the vehicle--authorities pronounced her dead on scene.

No one else was seriously injured in the crash.

The sheriff’s report shows speed was a factor in the rollover.

No names are being released since all the victims are under 18.

