SHOWERS INTO SATURDAY, THEN DRY AND MILD

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Some of those rain chances from Friday will linger into the midday hours on Saturday, then things look to gradually clear Saturday afternoon. Sunny skies then continue all day Sunday. Highs warming into the 60s and 70s both days.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine continues Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures warming into the 70s for most both days. There will be a good chance at some 80 degree weather in central and parts of eastern North Dakota. A dry cool airmass will push in late Tuesday, and isolated showers cannot be ruled out.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Cooler weather will return for a brief stay. Models disagree on the magnitude of the cool, but it looks like most areas will settle back to highs in the 60s and 70s. Some of our northern areas will peak in the 50s Friday!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers, mainly early. Low: 49. High: 68.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 47. High: 71.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 52. High: 77.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very small chance of light shower as cool front pushes through late. Low: 60. High: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of spotty shower with partly sunny sky. Low: 53. High: 73.

THURSDAY: Cooler with clouds and a slight chance of showers. Low: 44. High: 67.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 41. High: 63.